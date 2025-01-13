Meditation: Exploring ancient Indian wisdom

Dr Mansi Karajgaonkar

Meditation, or ‘dhyāna,’ is not just a modern wellness trend but a profound practice that has shaped Indian spiritual and philosophical traditions. Its origins can be traced back to the Vedas, some of the oldest sacred texts in the world. The Rigveda, for instance, emphasizes contemplation and the connection between the individual and the cosmos. The Upanishads further expand on meditation, describing it as a mean to attain self-realisation (atman) and union with the ultimate reality (Brahman).

The Bhagavad Gita, one of the most revered scriptures, dedicates an entire chapter to Dhyana Yoga or the Yoga of Meditation. Lord Krishna advises Arjuna to practice meditation as a way to calm the mind, transcend dualities, and attain spiritual wisdom. The text highlights the importance of a disciplined mind, equanimity, and unwavering focus to achieve liberation (moksha).

In the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, meditation is presented as the seventh limb (dhyana) of the eightfold path of yoga (ashtanga yoga). According to Patanjali, meditation is the uninterrupted flow of concentration on a single object, leading to the state of ‘samadhi,’ or ultimate absorption. This practice is seen as essential for attaining clarity, reducing mental turbulence, and cultivating inner peace.

The Indian texts and scriptures also emphasize the holistic benefits of meditation. It is described as a tool for achieving physical health, mental tranquillity, and spiritual enlightenment. Ancient sages regarded it as a mean to connect with the divine and understand the impermanence of worldly attachments.

Modern science echoes these ancient insights, validating meditation’s role in reducing stress, improving emotional regulation, and enhancing cognitive functions. Neuroscientific research has shown that meditation can restructure the brain by increasing gray matter in areas associated with memory, learning, and emotional regulation. Studies have revealed that consistent meditation enhances activity in the prefrontal cortex, responsible for decision-making and self-control, while reducing activity in the amygdala, which governs the stress response. Psychology highlights its efficacy in fostering resilience, reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression, and promoting mindfulness, a state of present-focused awareness that counters rumination and worry.

Furthermore, meditation has been linked to the release of neurotransmitters and balancing the hormones, leading to the enhanced feelings of well-being and happiness. Studies in cognitive psychology reveal its impact on improving attention span, boosting creativity, and strengthening problem-solving skills. These findings underscore meditation’s potential as a therapeutic intervention for mental health disorders and as a tool for personal growth.

Meditation, as articulated in these texts, is not merely a practice but a way of life. It teaches us to look inward, discover our true selves, and contribute to a harmonious world. Let’s explore and experience the transformative power of meditation. By embracing this age-old tradition, humanity can pave the way for a future grounded in peace, compassion, and wisdom.

(The writer is a psychologist and researcher).