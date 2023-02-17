Meet 73-yr-old singer who is social media sensation; Video featuring Dr Nambiar crooning the song ‘Pukarta chala hoon main’ has gone viral

Aurangabad: It was the first birthday of Arya, the granddaughter of Dr Suresh Nambiar (73), who is happily spending his post-retirement life in Kannur in Kerala. As near and dear ones gathered in the house for celebrations, the septuagenarian, a diehard fan of Mohammed Rafi, took the mike and rendered the delectable number ‘Pukarta Chala Hun Main, gali gali bahar kee' From film Mere Sanam. Little did he know that this endeavour of his would suddenly catapult him into limelight.

He was not aware of it but somebody had filmed him singing and put the video on social media. Suddenly, it went viral on platforms including WhatsApp groups, twitter and Facebook. Music lovers marvelled at his melodious voice, clear diction and zest for singing. The relaxed, tech savvy grandfather handling IPad and singing with élan took the netizens by storm.

Seeing varied stories being floated about the singer, his location and age, Lokmat Times contacted the ‘celebrity’ himself. As this scribe introduced himself and complemented him for the song, the ‘young’ man said modestly, “Thank you so much… I am not a trained professional singer. I am an amateur.’’

Dr Nambiar never held any shows but sang in parties and gatherings. Singing has been his hobby from 16 years of age and he began with humming Talat Mahmood number, Jalte Hai Jiske Liye. Later, he took to singing Rafi Saab’s songs and his favourites include 'Toote Huye Khwabon Ne' and 'Ye Duniya Ye Mehfil.'

How is he feeling after receiving so much attention and phone calls? “If people like my voice, it’s just gift of God nothing else,’’ he says as he signs off.

Meeting with Rafi’s daughter

Last year, Yasmin, daughter of Mohammed Rafi, had heard Nambiar singing a Rafi song in a WhatsApp group. Highly impressed, she traced him and congratulated him on his birthday February 2 in 2022. On her invitation, he went and met her in Mumbai.

Born and schooled in Mumbai

The name Lokmat struck an instant connection. “I know Lokmat. I was born in Mumbai in 1950 and did schooling there. I did MBBS in Mangalore. From 1979 to 2020, I was in Dubai practising medicine. I and better half Malini now live in Kerala. My children Sunil and Suma come for spending time with us every year from abroad,’’ he said.