Meet on ‘Challenges in dealing with GenNext’ at River Dale

Aurangabad, June 10: A Pedagogical Seminar was organized on ‘Challenges in dealing with young generation today’ at River Dale high school for the teachers, on Friday. Psychiatrist Dr Shraddha Raj Vakil dwelt on the issues such as mental health difficulties, social media, peer pressure, body image anxieties, uncertainty, education and employment.

She enlightened the staff that every generation has its own struggles. However, it can sometimes be tough for one generation to relate to another. Understanding the anxieties and concerns of young people today is a minefield like no other. Whilst parents may want to understand and support their child, it can sometimes be difficult to know where to start. Identification of some key challenges that they are facing today is the need of the hour. Dr Vakil discussed these challenges; signposting parents and guardians towards things to consider when raising young people in the present time. It was a motivational session for teachers.