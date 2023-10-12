Meeting held for proposed incubation centre at Badnapur ITI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting was held at Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Badnapur on Thursday to discuss the detailed planning of the proposed incubation centre of Jalna Government ITI college.

The meeting was attended by all the members of the incubation centre of ITI Jalna, including the director of Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council, Sunil Raithatha, and the district planning officer, A Suryavanshi.

Raithatha gave a detailed presentation on the concept, purpose, and goal of the incubation centre, and what exactly is to be achieved. Suryavanshi announced that Rs 10 crore funds will be made available from DPDC to the incubation center. Of this, Rs 5 crore will be spent on the incubation center facility till March 2024.

Assistant commissioner K Rithe appealed to create facilities for entrepreneurs by giving scope to every creativity that comes to this center. Businessman and chairman of IMC Badnapur. Jitendra Rathi, Praveen Ukhlikar, Atul Keskar, Krishna Thakur and others were also present at the meeting.