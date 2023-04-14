Meeting held for speeding-up of two big investments in the city

CMIA holds meeting with DCM Fadnavis: Assurance of positive outcome on priority

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) met the Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur on Thursday to clearance and speeding-up of two big investments in Auric. Fadnavis assured that he will provide a positive outcome on priority.

A delegation comprised of CMIA president Nitin Gupta, vice-president Dushyant Patil, secretary Arpit Save and Jt treasurer Atharveshraj Nandawat along with the representatives from various companies. This meeting was in continuation to CMIA’s efforts to bring big ticket investments to the region with a request to the State Government to provide support in early clearance for these investment proposals. The meeting was held through the efforts of union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

During the meeting, DCM Fadnavis appreciated the on-going efforts being taken by CMIA in their continuous efforts for investments in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He also discussed all the details and criticalities involved and assured that he will provide full support for early clearance of these investment proposals and will soon deliver a positive outcome. The team also raised the issues of reinstatement of energy subsidy for the Vidharbha and Marathwada regions, which was withdrawn via GR in 2022.

Follow up meeting on April 17

Giving more information, Gupta said that the discussions held were quite fruitful and we look forward to an early outcome. A follow up meeting will be held in Mumbai on April 17, for clearance of two big company’s investments in Auric.