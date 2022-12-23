Meeting on Awaz scheme reports on Dec 26

Aurangabad

Seven pieces of land have been finalized for constructing houses under the Prime Minister Awas Scheme in the city. However, the people’s representatives had complained to the government about the embezzlement in the implementation of the scheme. The government appointed a committee led by the additional chief secretary of the housing department to investigate the embezzlement. Similarly, two sub-committees were also established to assist the main committee. One committee was established for site inspection and another for investigating the financial practicality of the tender and contractor process.

Both these committees have submitted the reports to the additional chief secretary.

The committee will hold a meeting at Nagpur to discuss the report on December 26.

The site investigation committee has opined that out of the total seven sites, the problem may arise for the construction of the houses at three sites due to geographical reasons. These sites included Teesgaon, Harsul, and Sundarwadi. The second sub-committee has also submitted the report, the sources said.