Meeting to discuss airport issues at Delhi today

Aurangabad, May 9:

A meeting to discuss the various issues related to the Chikalthana Airport will be held at Rajeev Gandhi Bhavan, New Delhi on May 10 at 1.30 pm.

The issues like airport expansion, runway expansion, emigration check post, increase air services and others will be discussed in the meeting.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Sindhia, minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad,air traffic secretary Sanjay Singh, Airport Authority of India president Sanjeev Kumar, civil aviation committee official Rajeev Goyanka, air traffic secretary Raju Bansal, FlyBig Airlines CEO Mandviya, home ministry secretary Sumant Singh, Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) president Shivprasad Jaju, industrialist Mukund Kulkarni, Aurangabad First official Pretish Chaterjee and others will attend the meeting.