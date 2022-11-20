Meeting today regarding DPC proposals

Aurangabad:

Collector Astik Kumar Pandey will hold a meeting on Monday regarding the District Planning Committee (DPC) proposal. An action plan of Rs 500 crore has been prepared till March 2023. Also this plan can be increased by Rs 150 crore with inclusion of various schemes of the police administration. A period of four months is left to spend the funds. In the last DPC meeting, a provision of Rs 40 crore was made for the distribution panels. The district administration will try for inclusion of the rural development schemes and innovative schemes in the plan.