Mega blood donation camp held in Military hospital; 269 personnel n donate blood

Aurangabad: A mega blood donation camp was organised at the Military Hospital of Cantonment on Saturday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the ‘Army Day’ celebration.

A total of 269 Army personnel donated blood in the camp that was held between 8 am to 6 pm today following the directives of Commanding Officer Col Gurpreet Singh.

Brig Commander (97 Artillery) K S Narayanan inaugurated the camp. Duttaji Bhale Blood Bank collected blood. Lt Col Jaykal, R Ramalxmi, Major Reshma Salim, Subedar Jitendra Kumar Tyagi, S A Tandle, Nayab Subedar Anil Sairat, Manoj Rawat, Havaldar L D Pardhi took special efforts for the success of the event. Officers, employees, nurses of the hospital, Armymen and the general public helped for the event.