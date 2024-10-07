Mega ‘Buddhabhmi Bachav Morcha’ taken out peacefully

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A mega ‘Buddhabhumi Bachav Morcha’ led by Akhil Bhartiya Bhikku Sangh was taken out in the city on Monday to demand action against those who are hatching a conspiracy to destroy Buddhabhumi at the base of Buddhist Caves.

More than 1.50 lakh followers participated in the agitation. There was a recording breaking participants in the morcha.

Police administration heaved a sigh of relief as the agitators maintained peace and patience until the end.

It may be noted that Vipassana Vihar, Bhikku Kuti and adjoining areas of Buddhabhumi which are on gairan land and are outside the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Despite this, the administration issued a notice to remove the place considering it as an encroachment.

The followers were angry over this. They decided to take out a mega morcha under the leadership of Bhikku Sangh. The morcha led by Bhadant Vishuddhanand Bodhi Mahasthavir started from Kranti Chowk at 12.30 pm.

Earlier, thousands of men and women along with children started rushing towards Kranti Chowk since 10.30 am.

The road from Kranti Chowk to Paithan Gate was full of citizens from both sides.

A chariot was carrying the idol of Lord Gautam Buddha. Bhikku Sangh members, who were also sitting in the chariot were chanting ‘Buddham.... Sharnam...Gacchami.

The participants were holding Panchashil and blue flags. The first end of Morch was near the Subhedari Guest House while another was at Kranti Chowk.

People in groups joined the agitation from the city and joined areas by raising slogans to save Buddhabhumi.

A mega stage called ‘Vicharmanch’ was installed in front of Delhi Gate. After reciting Trisharan and Panchashil, Bhadant Vishuddhanand Bodhi from Vicharmanch said that the mega morcha was peaceful. He thanked everybody for maintaining peace.

The best wishes sent by head of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi adv Prakash Ambedkar and national president of RPI Ramdas Athavle through mobile phone were shown live.

Promise to regularise Buddhabhumi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate went to the stage on behalf of the Divisional Commissioner and accepted the memorandum of Bhikkhu Sangh.

Bagate said that the Buddhabhoomi and surrounding areas would be regularised. “In this regard, Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth talked with the Chief Minister and both the Deputy Chief Ministers about regularisation of this area,” he said.

He said that the Government is thinking positively about their other demands as well. Meanwhile, RPI’s Baburao Kadam and other leaders, however, expressed displeasure over the police administration's accepting the memorandum. Kadam said that this issue was related to the revenue department, so, the divisional commissioner needed to come before this march.