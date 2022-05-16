Mega job drive in Azad College on May 21

Aurangabad, May 16:

Maulana Azad College of Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus and Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) will organise a free mega job drive at the college on May 21, 2022, between 11 am to 4 pm.

Those youths who have completed education from SSC to graduate degree along with experience up to three are eligible to register for the drive. The candidates should be in the age group of 18-35 years.

Online registration is mandatory for each candidate. The interested candidate should register on the link (www.ampindia.org/AMPJobForm). The employers of the city who are also interested to participate in the job drive should register them online on the AMP portal. For further queries, one should contact Dr Arif Pathan.