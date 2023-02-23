Mega jobs fair in Shreeyash technical campus

Aurangabad: A mega jobs fair will be organised at Shreeyash Technical Campus on February 28 to provide job opportunities to Polytechnic, Engineering, Pharmacy, MBA, Graduate and ITI students.

About 35 companies of auto components, pharmaceuticals, real estate, energy, healthcare, hospitals, IT, services, steel, education, heavy industries and engineering sectors from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Jalna, Beed, Ahmednagar and Indore are participating in this jobs fair.

Chairman of Shreeyash Pratishthan Basawaraj Mangrule stated that this job fair is getting a good response from the students.

A total of 1768 aspirants from the different districts including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, and Buldhana, have registered for participation so far. Chief Executive Officer of Pratishthan Col Joy Daniel said that there is no entry fees for registration. The principals of six colleges, teachers, and students are taking an effort for the mega job.They have appealed to students to avail of the job fair.