Mehboob Khan passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Mehboob Khan Miyan Khan (56, Kailashnagar) passed away on Sunday. He leaves behind mother, wife, two sons, a brother and a sister.

He was the elder brother of Yusuf Khan and former corporator Agha Khan. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Ganj-e-Shahida Masjid while burial took place at Ganj-e-Shahida Qabrastan.