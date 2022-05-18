Member booked for merging land in another institute

Aurangabad, May 18:

City Chowk police have booked a member of Vasantrao Naik Institute for Tribal Development for directly merging 11 hectares 96 Guntha land of the Institute with Vasantdada Sugar Institute by passing a resolution and cheating the institute.

The accused has been identified as Janardan Kishanrao Pawar (Banjara Colony).

Complainant Baburao Pawar (Sarang Housing Society, Garkheda) and Janardan Pawar the members of the tribal development institute. The institute has 11 hectare and 96 guntas land at Beed By-pass area. Janardan Pawar called a meeting with the president and the secretary of the institute at his house and passed a resolution to merge this land with Vasantdada Sugar Institute, Pune. He called the meeting despite not having any right for it. He cheated the institute by giving the land amounting crores of rupees to other institute. Hence, Baburao Pawar approached the court and the court directed City Chowk police to register a case in this regard.