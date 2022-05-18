Mementoes of rich past

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, May 18:

The marvellous underground water distribution system through aqueducts or Nahers, depicts engineering excellence of the medieval Deccan, and impress the visitors and experts from all over the world. It is indeed a pride of the city, but the historians and heritage-experts drew attention and underlined the dire need of preserving the manholes, especially the three air towers (of high mast sizes), existing as milestones upon the aqueducts, on top priority.



They grieved that these landmarks, which are a part of living water heritage, had fallen victim of the apathy of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The neglect towards them is pushing the towers to die a slow death, they claimed. A collective effort of the bureacrats, historians and heritage-experts would help give a new lease of life to the air towers, they hoped.

The historian and author of book titled ‘400 years Underground Living Aqueduct’ Dr Shaikh Ramzan said,” There were hundreds of manholes and large number of air towers to maintain the old water distribution system through Nahers. The era of Malik Amber was self-sufficient in water needs. Of which, three vertical air towers exist at Labour Colony (enroute Shahgunj), Barudgarh Nullah (enroute to Aurangpura Vegetable Market) and Pratapnagar in New Osmanpura (enroute Shahnoormiyan Dargah). The first two exists on living aqueduct ‘Nahar-e-Amberi’. They were built during 1618. They are conical in shape. The third one exist on living aqueduct Nahar-e-Shahnoor Hamvi and built during Nizam regime. It has square cross-section. Their height varies from 50 feet to 100 feet. They are hollow structures and were closed with wooden cork wrapped in the stripes of cloth. The cork was removed to clean up the interiors and undertake any maintenance works in the towers. The custodian (AMC) should now undertake their preservation immediately. The task is affordable and not a big deal, too. ’’



Ground Zero Report

The scribe observed the base of air tower at Labour Colony has been damaged. It is encircled by shops. The condition of tower at Barudgarh Nullah is also nearly the same. Meanwhile, the tower in New Osmanpura needs immediate attention as due to deterioration of lime mortar (binding material) the bricks have become apparent. The wall have been worn out. Few more monsoon season could pose harm to it.

Demand for resurvey of heritage sites/places

The towers are craving for attention, but the custodian seems to disown them. These structures are gasping for fresh lease of life. The HCC should conduct fresh survey of heritage structures, jot down the status and revise the old list of protected monuments, says the heritage-lovers.

Intach recommends preservation

“These air towers stands as evidence to the excellent water distribution system of the medieval Deccan. To sum up, the AMC should preserve the heighted air towers on top priority. Besides, the custodian should set up an Interpretation Centre to explain the prosperous and independent water supply scheme to the visitors/tourists. It works totally on gravitational force. The custodians should develop positive sensitivity and respect towards the heritage. There is a dire need to preserve the live aqueducts (nahers), manholes (chambers) and air towers. They are mementoes of our rich past, ” explains Mukund Bhogle, the Maharashtra Convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach).