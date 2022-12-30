Memorandum on Ambedkarnagar houses demolition submitted

Aurangabad

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) demolished houses in Ambedkarnagar area in the name of encroachment drive recently. Congress Party’s SC cell on Friday submitted a memorandum in this regard to the AMC commissioner.

A delegation of the cell mentioned in the memorandum that Ambedkarnagar, Gautamnagar, Jadhavwadi and other localities were established around 40 years back. AMC has declared these areas as slums and also provided them financial aids. The residents living here sustain their lives by working as labourers. Still, the administration demolished the houses here. Hence, the concerned residents should be rehabilitated. The commissioner assured to look into the matter.

The delegation included cell city president Dr Arun Shirsat, Dipali Misal, Shakuntala Magare, Chakradhar Magare, Uttam Danke, and others.