Mentally disturbed youth pelts vehicles with stones

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A mentally disturbed youth pelted around five to six vehicles coming from Baba Petrol Pump to Railway Station with stones on Wednesday morning. A mob then severely trashed the youth. He is a highly educated person and books of competitive examinations were found with him. A non-cognizable offense has been registered against the youth based on the complaint lodged by one vehicle owner with Vedantnagar police station, said PI Brahma Giri. The youth has been identified as Sanjay Magan Gange (Mukundwadi).

Police said a car owner Parag Gujrati is a manager at DCB Bank. On Wednesday morning, he was going in his car (MH20 GE 4592) towards the Railway Station area. Suddenly, a big stone was thrown at his car from Padampura Road. Later, stones were thrown at Rajaram Dinde’s car (MH20 EY 8242) another vehicle (MH04 FR 3798) and three more vehicles were pelted with stones. The nearby people grabbed Gange and severely thrashed him. They also found some English-speaking courses and competitive examination books with him.

During the investigation, it was found that Gange was mentally disturbed. When the police gave him water to drink, he threw the remaining water from the policemen from the bottle.