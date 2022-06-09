Mentors finalises Vision Document to develop Smart Civic Schools

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 9:

A team of 10 mentors appointed by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has drafted the Vision Document to transform the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) run schools into Smart Schools on the lines of the Delhi Government.

The ASCDCL will be spending Rs 30 crore under Smart City Mission on civic schools to enhance the standard of education in AMC-run schools and benefit the poor and underpriviledged class students learning in them. The AMC has appointed 10 mentors for the task during the last week.

The mentors held a meeting on Wednesday to finalise the document. DIET principal Kalimoddin Shaikh, deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, AMC education officer Ramnath Thore, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar, Dyandev Sangle, Shashikant Ubale, senior lecturer, senior teachers and headmasters attended the meeting.

Each mentor submitted the vision document prepared by them before the panel. The document highlighted ways and steps to impart quality education, improve infrastructure, maintain 100 per cent attendance of students, empower teachers, undertake goal-oriented educational activities (promoting art, sports and work experience) and increase the standard of education in AMC schools.

The final document will soon be presented before the ASCDCL chief executive officer Astik Kumar Pandey, it is learnt.

The names of mentors who drafted the document are Tushar Tathe, Yogesh Vaishnav, Rashidunnisa Begum, Vaishali Gulwe, Sanjay Kulkarni, Asmita Ambhore, Tejaswini Desale, Amol Sherkhane, Manoj Agrawal and Raisa Begum.