Mercury rises after 20 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The temperature in the city and its surroundings was felt to rise on Friday. After 20 days the atmosphere was humid due to rising mercury. The maximum temperature on July 23 was 30 degrees Celsius. After that the temperature dropped. The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius. Air humidity was also high. There was no record of rain anywhere in the city and area during the day.