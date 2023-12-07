Mercury rises again by four degrees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cyclone Michaung has affected many parts of South India. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and district, the mercury dropped by five degrees on Wednesday and rose again by four degrees on Thursday, but the atmosphere remained cloudy.

Weather experts are expressing the possibility of such an environment till Saturday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 23.3°C and the minimum temperature was 19.2°C, while on Thursday, the maximum temperature was 27.6°C and the minimum temperature was 18°C. The relative humidity in the air also went up to 78 percent. On Thursday, fog was thick over the city and its surroundings till 9 am. There was also a chill in the air.