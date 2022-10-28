Merging AITL with MITL will boost investment

Aurangabad guardian secretary Dr Harshdeep Kamble: Decision will be made within six months

Aurangabad:

It has been decided to set up Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) that will act as an organization for seeing investment along with maintenance and repair of various industrial nodes including Delhi-Mumbai-Industrial Corridor (DMIC) in the State. The Aurangabad Industrial Township (AITL) will be merged in MITL to boost investments, said principal secretary of the State industries department and guardian secretary of Aurangabad Harshdeep Kamble on Friday.

After being appointed as the guardian secretary of the district, Dr Kamble held a review meeting at the collector office on Friday. Interacting with the reporters, Dr Kamble said that all the nodes of DMIC will work under MITL. If AITL is renamed as MITL, it will bring in more investment and help in maintenance and securing more technical staff. In order to increase the investment, control the infrastructure raised by the government, the MITL will work for vigilance of Auric which is the only DMIC node in the State along with other four nodes. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, Superintendent of police Manish Kalwania were present.

All infrastructure under MITL

The DMIC includes 10 districts including Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The project includes additional Shendra industrial estate at Aurangabad. Also, multi model logistic park at Karla under Dighi Port industrial area, Convention centre under AITL and Information Technology project on Pune-Nashik-Aurangabad route have been approved. Out of 12,140 hectares in Dighi, 50 percent of the area has been assigned to MIDC. All these infrastructure facilities will come under MITL.

MITL for four nodes

Currently, Shendra-Bidkin is the only node in the DMIC in the State. Mumbai-Bangalore and Delhi-Nagpur industrial corridors are being developed in the State along with Dighi industrial estate in Raigad district. The MITL will comprise all these four nodes. The process will be completed in the next six months, said Dr Kamble.