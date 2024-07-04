Merit-holder job aspirant gets relief from MAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A merit holder in the staff nurse recruitment process received relief from the Aurangabad bench of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) which directed the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) to verify the documents of the petitioner on July 9.

It may be noted that Pranali Saonwne (Kannad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) applied for the post of staff nurse from the reserved category in view of an advertisement published on February 14, 2023.

She received good marks on the written test while her name was also figured in the merit list. The DMER issued a notification on its portal about the document verification on April 29 and 30.

Pranali Saonwne did not receive information about the document verification due to the unavailability of an internet facility. She could not attend the document verification process. Because of this, her application form for the post was cancelled.

She filed a petition in the MAT through adv Anand Sudhir Deshpande. During the hearing, adv Deshpande brought to the notice of the tribunal that the petitioner is a merit list holder and applied from the reserved category.

“She even crossed the cut-off of the general category. In such a situation, how can she remain absent for the documents verification,” he argued. In the interim orders, the Tribunal directed the DMER to verify the documents of the petition on July 9. The next hearing has been placed on July 30, 2024. Officer V G Pingle appeared for the State Government.