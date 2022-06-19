Meritorious students felicitated in Maulana Azad College

Aurangabad, June 19:

The meritorious students were felicitated in a programme held at Maulana Azad College recently. College principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui presided over the programme while former Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mukhim Deshmukh was the chief guest.

Principal Dr Mazhar said that the college has maintained the tradition of excellent results with 99.22 pass per cent in Science, 96.07 pass per cent in Commerce and 95.50 pass per cent in Arts. The dignitaries felicitated the meritorious students.

Teaching faculties Shaikh Abbas, Sakhawat Khan, Shaikh Rauf, Dr Firdos Daimi, Imran Pathan, Dr Amjad Afsar, Shaikh Asif, Arif Baig etc teachers, non-teaching staff, students and parents were present in large numbers.