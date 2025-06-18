Meritorious students of Little Flower feted
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 18, 2025 18:45 IST2025-06-18T18:45:03+5:302025-06-18T18:45:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Little Flower School felicitated 27 meritorious students who excelled in the SSC examinations of 2024-25.
The event was marked by enthusiastic recognition, heartfelt congratulations from the school management, and expressions of gratitude from the students, teachers and parents.