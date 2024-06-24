Meritorious students of NEET, JEE & MHT-CET felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The meritorious students of NEET, JEE-Main and MHT-CET of Deogiri College were felicitated in a programme held at the college recently.

Member of campus development committee Panditrao Harshe presided while Nilima Sawant, Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, vice principals Nandkishor Gaikwad, Suresh Lipane and Vijay Nalawade were present. Panditrao Harshe also spoke.

Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar claimed that Deogiri College is only the institute to have international-level quality and capacity. Prerna Sunil Diwan was felicitated specially for scoring 100 percentile in MHT-CET.

Dr Balasaheb Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Kiran Patange, Arun Kate, Dr Manisha Naik, Umakant Kore, Shivangi Khandare and Asha Krande worked for the success of the event.