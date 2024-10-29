MESA demands reimbursement of RTE fees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) demanded that the tuition fees of students who were admitted seats reserved under on Right to Education Act (RTE) should be reimbursed.

A total of 25 per cent of seats are reserved in non-aided English schools under the RTE for students belonging to economically weak sections. The State Government reimburses fees of these students to the schools which do not get fee reimbursement on time. This creates financial problems for English schools.

A delegation of MES met deputy director (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Dr B B Chavan, divisional chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Anil Sable, its secretary Dr Vaishali Jamdar and submitted a memorandum to them.

The memorandum contains different demands of the schools including reimbursement of students' tuition fees. They also threatened to launch agitation if their demands were not fulfilled. Dr B B Chavan assured the delegation of solving the problems of English schools. State president of MESA Pravin Avhale, working president Hanuman Patil, vice president Nagesh Joshi, Walmik Surase, treasurer Dr Sanjay Patil and others were present.