MESA demands schools reopening from 1st to 12 Std

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

Maharashtra English School Association (MESA) demanded to grant permission to conduct offline classes from first to 12th standards.

In a memorandum submitted to the administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday, MESA president Prahlad Shinde-Hastekar stated that the Government had granted permissions for the schools reopening from January 24.

“Schools were closed for the past two years, causing a huge education loss to students. They have become irritated and criminal attitude is rising among them. There is a decline in concentration, grasping power and writing practice of students. Students have started forgetting their basics. With the draw the decision of not giving permission for the schools reopening,” he said.

Prahlad Shinde said that only 25 per cent of big schools are out of the city’s jurisdiction while students from the city schools can accompany their parents to visit markets, malls and wedding ceremonies. The Association demanded to grant permission for holding offline classes from January 27 to stop students education loss.