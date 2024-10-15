MESA demands to solve English schools problems on priority

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) demanded that the Education Department should solve English schools' problems on a priority basis.

A delegation of MESA met Education Officer (Secondary) Ashwini Lathkar on Tuesday after she took charge of the post on her appointment.

Discussions on the problems of the English schools were held. It was also decided that various initiatives would be taken from the student's point of view.

Ashwini Lathka assured the delegation of holding discussions with school managers and headmasters by the Secondary Education Department to resolve their issues.

State president of the MESA Pravin Avhale, working president Hanuman Bhondwe, vice president Nagesh Joshi, general secretary Sandeep Patil, district president Sunil Magar Patil and others were present.