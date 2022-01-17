MESA stages umbrella agitation demanding schools reopening permission, RTE fee reimbursement

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

The members Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) on Monday staged an umbrella agitation in front of the Education Officer's office demanding permission to reopen the school and 100 per cent fee reimbursement

of admissions done under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

When the office-bearers of the association gathered at the Education Officer's office premises for the agitation, police also arrived there. Since more than four people were not allowed, they all, dressed in black, were symbolically shouting slogans and holding umbrellas and placards.

MESA president Prahlad Shinde-Hastekar led the agitation. Its district president Ratnakar Phalke, General Secretary Vishwas Dabhade, Praveen Awhale, Sandeep Laghane, Sunil Magar, Hanuman Bhondwe, Sanjay Kulkarni, Nagesh Joshi, Umesh Ahirrao and others were present at the agitation.

After the agitation, the delegation met Education Officer M K Deshmukh and submitted a memorandum. The Association has threatened to reopen the schools from January 27 if the permission is not granted till January 25.

In the memorandum, the MESA office-bearer said that Malls, cinemas are running with 50 per cent capacity, then why not schools. “Students are lagging in quality and moving away from culture. Allow school to start by January 25,” it was stated in memorandum.

Education Officer M K Deshmukh said that they received Rs 6 crore for RTE fee reimbursement, but, there was no instruction as to what criteria he should use for the reimbursement.