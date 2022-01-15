MESA to stage Umbrella agitation Jan 17 for schools’ reopening, fee reimbursment

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) will stage an umbrella agitation

in front of the Education Officer's office, at 11.30 am on January 17 demanding refund of students fee admitted on seats reserved under Right to Education (RTE) Act and reopening of schools.

The agitators will also wear black clothes.

MESA president Prahalad Shinde-Hastekar said that the schools are facing a financial crisis as many parents had not paid their children’s fees during the last two years of Covid outbreak.

“Government pays the fees of those students who are admitted on 25 per cent reserved seats of RTE. But, the fee was not reimbursed to schools for the past few years. The Government should grant permission to restart the schools with Covid guidelines,” he said.

Pravin Avhale, Ratnakar Phalke, Vishwas Dabhade and Sunil Magar appealed to all education trustees and other stakeholders to participate in the agitation.