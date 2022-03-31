Metarolls state-of-art stall at Credai's Dream Home exhibition

Special visit by the dignitaries

Aurangabad, March 31:

District collector Sunil Chavan and municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey paid a special visit to the stall of Metarolls Ispat Pvt Ltd at the Credai's dream home exhibition. Pramod Khairnar, president (elect), Credai Maharashtra, Rajendrasingh Jabinda, former president, Credai, Maharashtra, Nitin Bagadia, president, Aurangabad Credai and Sangram Patare, builder and chief coordinator exhibition were present.

District collector Sunil Chavan and municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey learned more about Metarolls, the first and only steel company in the country to manufacture threaded rebar and the only A-rated company in the country to use the best quality raw materials. Metarolls Ispat Pvt Ltd group head (Brand marketing) Sandeep Deulgaonkar, technical head Faizan Khan, engineer Sangam Kumbhar, Ketan Dhoke, Akshay Solanke, Krishna Waghmare and Akash Wange were present.

The company is the only pure steel manufacturer in the country and one of the few companies in Jalna that uses LRF for the manufacture of pure steel for steel rods for construction. The company is a leader in the steel industry and has worked tirelessly for 25 years to popularize TMT bars. Over the past two and a half decades, due to cutting-edge technology and innovative research, Metarolls Ispat has been at the forefront of flammable steel production. In 2004, HSE, Germany introduced the first Thermax technology through Metaroll.