MGM & BVG signs MoU for skills development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University and BVG India Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for skill development, project-based learning, research, and innovation for students.

Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Administrative Officer Prerna Dalvi, Deputy Registrar Dr Parminder Kaur Dhingra, Head of Human Resource Corporate Department-BVG India Dr Bhavarth Dekhne, Head of Department Ravi Ghate and others were present.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal said this MoU should be seen as a part of National Education Policy 2020. “MGM University is committed to the holistic development of students and MoUs are signed into with various institutions to provide global opportunities to students,” he added.