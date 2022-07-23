MGM Clover Dale records 100% result

Aurangabad, July 23: MGM Clover Dale School recorded 100% percent result in the CBSE class X examination. Isha Jagtap topped in the school with 95%. Other toppers included Lisha Bobde (92.4%) and Vaishnavi Kshirsagar (90.4%).

A total of 40 students appeared for the examination and 27 stood in distinction. MGM secretary Dr Ankushrao Kadam, director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo, principal Ganesh Tarate, and all the teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated the students.