MGM Clover Dale School students excel
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 17, 2024 12:15 AM2024-05-17T00:15:02+5:302024-05-17T00:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of MGM Clover Dale School recorded 100 percent result in the recently declared Central Board of ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of MGM Clover Dale School recorded 100 percent result in the recently declared Central Board of Secondary 2023-2024 (CBSE) X examination.
A total of 55 students appeared for the examination and out of them 29 secured distinction. Four students secured above 90%. The top three students are Dhanlaxmi Vitore (94%), Krushnali Dahale (90.60%) and Syed Umrah (90.20%).
MGM secretary Ankushrao Kadam, director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director, principal, vice-principal, coordinators and all the teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated the students.Open in app