MGM Clover Dale School students excel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of MGM Clover Dale School recorded 100 percent result in the recently declared Central Board of Secondary 2023-2024 (CBSE) X examination.

A total of 55 students appeared for the examination and out of them 29 secured distinction. Four students secured above 90%. The top three students are Dhanlaxmi Vitore (94%), Krushnali Dahale (90.60%) and Syed Umrah (90.20%).

MGM secretary Ankushrao Kadam, director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director, principal, vice-principal, coordinators and all the teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated the students.