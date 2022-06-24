MGM Group of Schools celebrates Maha Yoga Day

Aurangabad, June 24:

International Day of Yoga was jointly celebrated by Clover Dale School, Sanskar Vidyalaya First Steps and Sanskar Junior College in collaboration with Decathlon on a grand level. International yoga teacher Bapu Sonawane gave in-depth information about yoga and demonstrated well with various aasanas and pranayama for the students. Everyone was administered oath to do regular disciplined yoga. MGM secretary Ankushrao Kadam, director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Juju conveyed their greetings. All the school principals Savita Narwade, Usha Jadhav, Smita Kulkarni, Meeta Kapoor, Clover Dale School Principal Ganesh Tarte, VP Varsha Potdar, mentor Ramesh Thakur were present.

Teachers Sagar Shewale, Priya Gaikwad, Suraj Shinde, Uday Deshmukh took efforts.