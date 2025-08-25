MGM & Koppal Universities sign MoU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University and Koppal University (Karnataka) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday.

This MoU, which will promote innovation, research and cooperation in the field of higher education, will be important for both institutions.

Vice Chancellor of Koppal University Dr B K Ravi and VC of MGM University, Dr Vilas Sapkal, signed the MoU under the guidance of Ankushrao Kadam, Chancellor of MGM University.

The pact focuses on academic exchange, joint initiatives, language development, training, skill development and implementation of research projects.

Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Deans Dr H H Shinde, Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr Prapti Deshmukh, John Chelladurai and Dr Ranit Kishore and others were present.