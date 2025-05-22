MGM & Naam Foundation sign MoU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Naam Foundation at the MGM Trustee Office in the presence of dignitaries.

Naam Foundation president Nana Patekar and MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam signed the MoU. MGM Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, educationist Bhausaheb Rajale, University Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and others were present.

Eligible students from suicide-stricken farmer families and low-income group family members will be provided free education from various colleges of the university. For this, the Naam Foundation will suggest the relevant names to MGM University. Similarly, the MoU states that free treatment facilities will be provided to suicide-stricken families at MGM Hospital.

Under this MoU, one seat will be reserved in each at Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, School of Engineering and Technology, Institute of Hotel Management, Institute of Fashion Design, School of Design, College of Communication, Culture and Media, College of Fine Arts, Dr G Y Pathrikar College of Computer Science and Information Technology, School of Film Arts, Department of Photography, Institute of Management and Research, Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages and School of Basic and Applied Sciences etc.