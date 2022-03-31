MGM Nath School of Business & Technology launched

Aurangabad, March 31:

MGM Nath Schools of Business and Technology (MGMNSBT) was launched at MGM University on Thursday to meet the growing demand industry (4.0) with an entrepreneurial spirit and ethical values.

Chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam said that Nath Group and MGM University jointly established MGMNSBT offers a blend of programmes in Management and Technology and has eminent board of governors.

The admissions process for the two undergraduate and four postgraduate courses will commence for the academic year 2022-23.

The features of the school included highly qualified and experienced faculty drawn from reputed institutes, regular interaction of students with senior corporate leaders and industry mentors to mentor the programmes.

Chairman of Nath Group Nandkishor Kagliwal said that efforts are being made to provide world-class education to the students from Marathwada.

He said that such type of school is available in only three places across the country.

“The schools will play an important role in reducing the gap between industry and academia through industry-led-curricula leading to industry led-curricula leading to integrated programmes in management, entrepreneurship and technology to develop inter-disciplinary skills.

VC Dr Vilas Sapkal said that global level job opportunities would be available for the students through the school.

MGMNSBT director A Satish said that two undergraduate programmes- BMS and BCA-Cloud Technology and Information Security ) and postgraduate programmes-Master of Management Studies, MBA-Agri Business, M Sc- Data Science and Information Security.

University registrar Ashish Gadekar, industrialist Ulhas Gawli, administrative of the school Ashish Jahagirdar and others were present at the briefing.