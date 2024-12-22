MGM Run for Heritage 2024 Marathon held in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 42nd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) was marked by the 'MGM Run for Heritage 2024 Marathon' held Saturday at MGM Stadium. Thousands of participants gathered for the event, which featured 5 km and 10 km races with categories based on age groups.

Inaugurated by dignitaries including MGM University vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force Commandant Vikram Sali, the marathon aimed to raise awareness about the city's heritage sites. The event, which saw over 1,100 runners, introduced ‘Bib with Time Technology’ for accurate race results. Winners in each category were awarded medals and cash prizes totaling Rs 1.60 lakh. The event was supported by various local organizations, including the traffic police and Savitribai Phule Women's Integrated Society. The marathon was hosted by Amrut Birade.