MGM Run for Heritage 2025 concludes with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 10th edition of the ‘MGM Run for Heritage 2025 Marathon’ was held at 6 am at MGM Cricket Stadium on the 43rd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Mission.

Thousands of runners across age groups participated, creating an energetic atmosphere. The event was inaugurated by dignitaries, including MGM vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, superintendent of police Dr Vinay kumar Rathod, and state reserve police commandant Vikram Sali. The marathon featured separate categories for men and women aged 14–65, with 5 km and 10 km races. Winners in the 10 km men’s category included Ganesh Pakhare, Vijay Bhokare, Rakesh Yadav, Santosh Wagh, and Bhagwan Kachhave. Top women were Manisha Padvi, Gayatri Gaikwad, Vishranti Gaikwad, Vithabai Kachhave, and Abha Singh. Medals, certificates, and Rs 1.6 lakh in cash prizes were awarded. The event used BIB with Time Technology for accurate race timing and included participants from across Maharashtra.