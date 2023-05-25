MGM Sanskar Junior College students excel in XII Exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of MGM Sanskar Junior College recorded 100 percent result in the Maharashtra State Secondary School Board XII examination 2022-23.

Out of the total 56 students who appeared in the examination, 14 passed in distinction, 5 secured above 85% - including Vaishnavi Motale (90%).

MGM secretary Ankushrao Kadam, director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo, principal Savita Narwade, Dr S A Somwanshi, MGM Schools leaders, and others congratulated the students.