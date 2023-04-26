MGM University CET next month

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University will conduct the common entrance test (CET) for various courses admissions between May 16 and 19. The online registration has started on the university’s portal.

The test will be held on different dates depending upon the faculties of the courses. The entrance examination for Engineering courses will be arranged on May 19. The courses included Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Science, Information Technology, Computer Science, Civil and Mechanical.

The aspirants of non-engineering undergraduate and postgraduate courses will appear for the examination on May 16 and 17.

The courses included BA, B Com, B Sc, BCA, BBA, MA, MCA, and MBA postgraduate courses in Chemistry, Physics, Forensic Science, Biotechnology, Music, Journalism, Photography, Dramatics, Commerce, Hotel Management, Fine Art, Management, Bio-Informatics, Animation, Mathematics, Psychology, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, English, Films, Gandhian Studies and Law.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal said that the university is implementing a students-centric policy by maintaining higher education quality. He said that CETs for the admissions to the different courses would be held. He said that students of the university got job opportunities in all the fields.