MGM University & Hyatt Palace sign MoU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission and Hyatt Palace signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of dignitaries for cooperation, collaboration and skill development of students at the administrative building of the university.

MGM University Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and the city's Hyatt Palace General Manager Amit Jain signed this MoU.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Deputy Registrar Dr Parminder Kaur, Director Dr Kapilesh Mangal, Pushpa Gore and all the concerned dignitaries were present.

Under this agreement, the students of MGM Institute of Hotel Management will get information about the latest developments in the hotel industry. It will also help in updating the knowledge of the faculty and students of the institute in skill-based training, education and research.

Through this MoU, the employability of the students will increase. The dignitaries expressed their belief that cooperation and collaboration between the two institutions will lead to more effective use of resources and will be beneficial in terms of enhancing the capabilities of students.