MGM’s Chem Dept gets patent from GoI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Suryakant Sapkal and Dr Suchita Gadekar from the Department of Chemistry of Mahatma Gandhi Mission University have received a patent from the Government of India (GoI) for their research on 'Innovative Catalyst Process for Asymmetric Synthesis of Chiral Compound'.

This research can help in the preparation of different bioactive heterocyclic compounds and is important for increasing the enantioselectivity and efficiency of molecules, reducing environmental impact and product cost, and ensuring scalability.

Dr Suryakant Sapkal is the head of the Chemistry Department and research guide in MGM University. He is also working as an editorial board member and reviewer of national and international journals. He has published forty-eight research papers of national and international standards.