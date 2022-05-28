Mgmt Council approves proposal of awarding D Litt to Pawar, Gadkari

Aurangabad, May 28:

The members of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) approved the proposal of awarding D Litt to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The decision was taken in the MC held on Friday.

It may be noted the university decided to honour the top two leaders in 2020 with the degree but it needed permission from Raj Bhavan.

As the Raj Bhavan granted permission, the proposal was discussed in MC and a positive decision was taken on it. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that now the proposal would be tabled in Senate for the approval.

Those who have done remarkable work in political, social, literary, science, agriculture and other fields are honoured with the degree. Sharad Pawar and Nitin Gadkari will be honoured with the degree in the convocation ceremony.