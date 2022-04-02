MHT-CET-2022 registration date extended for 15 days

Aurangabad, April 2:

The registration for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET)-2022 was extended for 15 days.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the entrance test for admissions to professional courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2022-23, at the various examination centres.

The online registration and confirmation process began on February 10 and its last date was March 31. Now, candidates can register up to April 15.

The fee for candidates belonging to the general category is Rs 800 while the reserved category will have to pay Rs 600. With the late of Rs 500, they can apply online between April 16 and 23. Fees should be paid online up to April 23.

The CET Cell announced that no late fee will be charged for application confirmation and examination fees paid up to April 15, 2022. The aspirants should go through the online information brochure before applying for the examination. The Cell urged all concerned students, parents, institutions and stakeholders to take note of it.

MHT-CET in June

The Higher and Technical Education Department announced recently that the Technical Education Department CETs will be conducted from June 11 to 28. This means the MHT-CET will be held any time from the second to the fourth week of June month. The candidates will have to take three papers- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology,-depending upon their choice of course. There will be a 20 per cent weightage for the 11th class syllabus and 80 per cent for the HSC curriculum.