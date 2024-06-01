MHT-CET result to be out on June 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will announce the results of the different common entrance tests of undergraduate and postgraduate courses of higher and technical education next week.

The Cell conducted the CETs of these courses in April and May for the admissions to the academic year 2-24-25. Lakhs of students of appeared for the tests that included Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, Education, Hotel Management, Nursing, Computer Application, Business Management and Studies.

With the declaration of the results between June 10 and 17, the course-wise notification will be issued for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds. The SCETC also announced that the date of results is tentative.

The highest number of aspirants for the MHT-CET which has two categories. The first group is Physics Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) while another group is Physics Chemistry and Biology (PCB). Over 6 lakh students appeared for it.

Box

The course-wise CET test result is as follows;

Test name-----------------date

--MHT-CET--------------June 10

--BA/B Sc-B Ed-CET---June 12

--B HMCT-CET----------June 11

--DPN/PHN CET--------June 12

--M HMCT-CET---------June 13

--MH-Nursing-CET-----June 16

--LLB--five-yrs-CET----June 16

--BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-June 17