MHT-CET result to be out today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Finally, the State Common Entrance Test Cell on Saturday announced the date of the MHT-CET result. The result of the CET will be out at 6 pm on June 16.

The Cell held the entrance test in April and May for admissions to different undergraduate Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses for the academic year 2024-25.

More than 6 lakh candidates took the test in two groups. The first group of Physics Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). This is the biggest yearly entrance test in the higher and technical education field.

More than 1400 students raised objections to the errors and wrong questions in the test. The Cell appointed an expert committee to examine the objections of the aspirants.

The committee submitted the examination report stating that the students should get over 40 marks for the wrong questions or options. So, there is a possibility no student will obtain zero marks in the test. With the declaration of the result, the notification for the Centralised Admission Process for the Engineering and Pharmacy will commence. SCETC appealed to the employees to take note of the schedule.

Box

The group-wise of test conducted by the Cell is as follows;

PCB examination date-------April 22, 23, 24, 28,29 and 30

PCM examination date------May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15 and 17