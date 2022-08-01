MHT-CET to be held from Aug 5 to 20; Over 6.25 K candidates registered

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the MHT-CET-2022 between August 5 and 20 for the admissions to Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses for the academic year 2022-23.

The registration process began on February 10 and concluded on April 15. The aspirants were allowed to correct the details in June.

The test has two groups of aspirants. The first group is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) while the second group is Physics Chemistry and Biology (PCB).

The schedule of both groups is separate. The aspirants of the first group (PCM) will appear for the CET between August 5 and 11 while the second group (PCB) students will take the examinations from August 12 to 20.

The admit cards for the PCM group candidate were already made available online. The Cell will make available admit cards of the PCB group from August 2 onwards. More than 6.25 lakh aspirants of Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses have registered for the examination.

As per the MHT CET syllabus, there will be 20 per cent weightage to the class XI syllabus and 80 per cent to the standard HSC syllabus while setting the MHT CET question paper. The difficulty level of the Mathematics section will be at par with the JEE Main exam while for Physics and Chemistry, the difficulty level will be at par with NEET. The duration of the examination will be of 180 minutes.