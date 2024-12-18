MIA launches Industry Awards 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has launched the inaugural CMIA Industry Awards 2025 to recognize exceptional contributions in the industrial sector on Wednesday.

Open exclusively to CMIA members in the Marathwada region, the awards aim to celebrate enterprises driving economic growth, innovation, and sustainability. The awards span seven categories, including Customer Orientation, Innovative Product, Industry 4.0, Environmental Awareness, HR Champion, Entrepreneur (Individual) and Global SME, across Micro, Small, Medium and Large Enterprises. Winners will be honored at a grand ceremony on April 18, 2025. CMIA President Arpit Save emphasized that the initiative highlights Marathwada’s industrial potential amid growing investments by giants like Toyota, Ather, and Piramal. Vice President Utsav Machhar added that the awards provide local businesses with recognition and validation on a larger scale. An eminent jury, including Dr. Narendra Jadhav, Padma Shri Lila Poonawalla, and T.R. Doongaji, will oversee the evaluation process, ensuring transparency. Key dates include February 7, 2025, as the last date for nominations. For details, visit www.cmiaawards.in.